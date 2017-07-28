'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Gameplay News: Bandai Announces New Schedule for Closed Beta Registration

Facebook/BandaiNamcoUS Promotional image for "Dragon Ball FighterZ"

Bandai Namco Entertainment, the publisher of "Dragon Ball FighterZ," has recently announced that they have to delay the registration and schedule of the game's closed beta stage.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, July 26, which was the original schedule for the closed beta testers' registration.

Bandai Namco explained: "Due to the volume of excitement and enthusiasm surrounding this announcement, we have decided to expand the capacity of the closed beta in an effort to enable more players to participate in the program."

"Dragon Ball FighterZ's" initial schedule for its closed beta was first announced during the EVO 2017 conference earlier this month where a playable demo of the game was also present.

The game publisher added that they deemed it was better to enhance their servers in time for the start of the closed beta registration. "We are also working to bolster our background systems to ensure that the closed beta registration and selection process can accept the volume of anticipated sign-ups," Bandai Namco further explained.

That said, the sign-up process will begin almost a month from its original date. Players who want to get a chance to become part of the "Dragon Ball FighterZ's" closed beta phase can start signing up on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Meanwhile, the closed beta for "Dragon Ball FighterZ" will officially start on Sept. 16-18.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is currently being developed by Arc System Works. The title is a fighting game featuring familiar characters from the well-loved anime series "Dragon Ball Z."

The game was first previewed during Microsoft's Electronic Entertainment Expo press event last month. It was later on recognized by the Game Critics Awards as the Best Fighting Game featured in the conference.

In the game, players have to form a team with three of their chosen characters. So far, the confirmed playable characters are Goku, young Gohan, Vegeta, Future Trunks, Freeza, Cell, Piccolo, Krillin, and Majin Buu.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is expected to be released in 2018 for the Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.