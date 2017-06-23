'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Introduces New Playable Character

The "Dragon Ball" franchise has been around for more than three decades now but there are still no indications of its popularity ever waning. In that length of time, the franchise has expanded from an anime and manga series to several different commodities, including video games.

Twitter/BandaiNamcoEU"Dragon Ball FighterZ" will be released sometime next year on the Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

Over the years, several video games have been developed for the franchise. "Dragon Ball FighterZ," the latest addition to the "Dragon Ball" video game series, is still in the development stage, but still, dedicated fans of the franchise can't help but be excited about the newest fighting game.

In "Dragon Ball FighterZ," players get to choose from several characters from the anime series. Bandai has already some of the playable characters, who include Gohan, Vegeta, Cell, Frieza, Majin Buu and Goku. However, Siliconera reported that another playable character for "Dragon Ball FighterZ" has been revealed in the latest issue of Jump magazine.

According to the report, Future Trunks will be joining the roster of characters players can use in "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

The gameplay for "FighterZ" will be similar to the typical fighting games of today, particularly "Marvel vs. Capcom." In the game, players will be able to choose three characters to form a team but only one character is controlled at a particular time. However, players get to switch characters anytime as well as using the non-controlled characters for an "assist" move.

"FighterZ" was first announced on June 11, during the E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo), and it will be released on the PC, PS4 and Xbox One sometime next year. However, Bandai had also revealed the possibility of the game coming to the brand-new Nintendo Switch but it would have to depend on the demand for "FighterZ."

Prior to the release of the game, a closed beta is also scheduled for the summer.