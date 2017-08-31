'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Latest News: Goku and Vegeta to Get Super Saiyan Blue Power-Up in Upcoming Game

Facebook/BandaiNamcoUS Promotional image for "Dragon Ball FighterZ"

Goku and Vegeta are getting a major power up in the form of the Super Saiyan Blue form in the upcoming "Dragon Ball FighterZ" game.

Bandai Namco had just released a new update for the "Dragon Ball FighterZ" game in the form of a trailer. In the preview video, it can be seen that Goku and Vegeta will both be receiving a major power boost with their Super Saiyan Blue form, bringing with them all kinds of epic action-packed gameplay.

Fans who have been long anticipating the game would be able to catch a first glimpse of "Dragon Ball FighterZ" because a beta would become available in the timeline running from Sept. 16 to 18 on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This beta will allow players to control at least nine playable characters from the game, and all they need to do is sign up for the beta. PS4 owners can sign up for the beta via the PlayStation website, while Xbox One players would have to sign up via the Insiders Hub.

It has been reported that both Super Saiyan Blue modes of Goku and Vegeta would become separate playable characters and will not be a mere transformation of the original characters.

In an article explaining the Super Saiyan Blue mode, it is stated that this transformation basically utilizes the power of Super Saiyan God with the other Super Saiyan forms. Goku or Vegeta could either gain access to this power using two means. The first one is by absorbing the power of God and activating these powers which would then result in the Super Saiyan Blue mode. The other means is by extreme Ki training with Whis.

The "Dragon Ball FighterZ" game has been said to capture the very essence of the "Dragon Ball" series and is being developed by Arc System. The game is slated for release in early 2018.