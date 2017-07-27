'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Additional Closed Beta Details Revealed, Devs Aiming to Include More Than Nine Characters

Bandai Namco Trunks is one of the characters featured in 'Dragon Ball FighterZ'

Fans will now have to wait a little while longer before they can sign up for the "Dragon Ball FighterZ" closed beta.

Previously set for this month – the 26th to be exact – fighting game fans will now have to hang on until Aug. 22 before they can enter their name for the closed beta.

In a recent Facebook post from Bandai Namco, the change in closed beta sign-up dates was "due to the volume of excitement and enthusiasm surrounding this announcement." Developers have also shared that they are going to increase the capacity of the closed beta to accommodate more participants.

The delay has also been instituted to make sure that the systems will be able to handle the volume of sign-ups that are expected to come pouring in once Aug. 22 rolls around.

In conjunction with the new closed beta sign-up date, developers also announced that the testing will now start on Sept. 16 and last until the 18th.

A few more details about "Dragon Ball FighterZ's" upcoming closed beta were revealed via a post on Bandai Namco's website.

According to the developers, the plan now is to make more characters playable during the testing period. A "portion of the Lobby" may also be made accessible to closed beta participants as well.

The closed beta will go live for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

While fans wait for the closed beta, they can go ahead and learn about the game's already announced features such as the Online Battles.

Detailed in a separate post on the Bandai Namco website, Online Battles will pit players against one another but they can also just interact while hanging out in the FighterZ lobby. Players will also be given different tools they can use to communicate with their friends, and they can even catch a replay of their match.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is set to be released for the PS4, Xbox One and PC early next year.