'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Additional Details About the 'FighterZ Lobby' Revealed

Bandai Namco 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' is expected to be released in February

There will be more to "Dragon Ball FighterZ" than just a whole lot of tag-team battling, as the upcoming game will also allow players to enjoy some other offerings courtesy of its "FighterZ Lobby."

Essentially, the "FighterZ Lobby" will serve as the central hub for players.

A recent issue of Famitsu included some new details regarding this hub feature, and the folks over at Shonengamez.com have provided translations of the revelations.

First off, fans should know that the lobby is the place from which players can access the different modes that will be offered. There was even an image showing that there are different paths players can take while in the lobby, and presumably, these represent the available game modes.

It was also revealed that players will be using avatars while they are in the "FighterZ Lobby." Players are going to be given access to "chibi" versions of characters included in the "Dragon Ball" series to use as avatars while they spend time in the lobby. It is still unclear how many kinds of avatars will be included, however.

While walking around with their avatars, "Dragon Ball FighterZ" players will also be able to talk to the other people present in the lobby, and perhaps they may even be allowed to set up future fights.

Players can also sit back and relax by watching some fights while they are hanging out in the lobby. After checking out the television set, players can look for channels showing their earlier matches to see how well they have been performing and how they can still continue to improve. At this point, it remains unclear if players can watch other things using the television.

Players are also going to be given special stamps that can be placed on their replay videos.

It looks as though the "FighterZ Lobby" will be a core element of the new fighting game, and fans may even be able to check out some parts of it once the closed beta goes live on Sept. 16.

More news about "Dragon Ball FighterZ" should be made available soon.