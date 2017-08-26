'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Additional Story Mode Details Expected Next Month

Bandai Namco 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' is expected to be released sometime in February of next year

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" will allow fans of this long-running institution to once again see their favorite characters engaged in brawls that can level entire countrysides and even worlds. But beyond that, it also gives them a new story to dive into.

Fans can look forward to hearing more details about the game's story in the near future as well.

According to a recent report from Shonengamez.com, next month's issue of V-Jump will include some new details pertaining to the fighting game's Story Mode.

Developers have already hinted previously at what kind of story "Dragon Ball FighterZ" is planning to tell.

A trailer released during Gamescom provided some clues about the upcoming game's Story Mode.

The trailer showed off some familiar-looking characters near the end, but it seemed that something was a bit off with them.

Viewers saw the likes of Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo and even Krillin, but there were things different about them.

Their outfits looked different, and one close-up shot of Goku revealed that he had glowing, red eyes. There were also numerous beings that looked a lot like the aforementioned characters, to the point where they seemed to be copies of the original people.

It is unclear just who these beings are, but they appear to be part of "A Forbidden Story."

Near the end of the trailer, some of the series' familiar heroes were also shown unconscious and lying on the ground. Goku collapsed as well.

It is still unclear why those things are happening, but it is believed that Androids may be involved.

Android 16 is also expected to have an important role in the game's story, and he may even end up as one of the main antagonists.

Fans will be able to hear more about "Dragon Ball FighterZ's" Story Mode soon, and the game itself is set to be released sometime in February of next year.