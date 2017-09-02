'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: An Interesting Time-Related Feature Could Make Battles More Exciting

Bandai Namco 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' is expected to be released in February of next year

"Dragon Ball FighterZ's" developers are looking to make battles as exciting as they can be, and one of the ways they are aiming to do so is through the inclusion of a specific feature related to the fight timer.

Timers do not really matter that much in fighting games, though there are instances wherein who wins or loses the match is determined in part by it.

That kind of result can at times be unsatisfying for the players involved, and perhaps that is why the upcoming fighting game's developers are doing what they can to make sure that the timer rarely, if ever, decides the winner of a specific contest.

In a recent report from EventHubs, the new fighting game is apparently set to feature a mechanic that ties together knockouts and the timer.

The mechanic takes effect whenever a knockout occurs with less than 10 seconds to go in a fight. If one character goes down with less than 10 seconds on the clock, the next character can then step in and 10 seconds will again be displayed by the timer.

Since "Dragon Ball FighterZ's" standard fights are 3-vs-3 encounters, the battle does not end with just one character being taken out.

With the aforementioned mechanic in place, it is possible that really close battles can become more exciting as players scramble to take advantage of the 10 extra seconds they have been given to score a decisive win.

The time-related mechanic could also allow for more comebacks to take place, as all kinds of things can happen inside those 10 extra seconds.

This additional feature is one more thing players will have to keep in mind as they try to score wins in the game, and those who are able to get the most out of it may be able to succeed regardless of the situation.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is expected to be released in February.