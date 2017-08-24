'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: 'CollectorZ Edition' and Different Pre-Order Bonuses Detailed

Pre-order bonuses will be offered for the 'CollectorZ' and Standard editions of the new fighting game

Bandai Namco 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' will be released sometime during February of next year

The fighting game known as "Dragon Ball FighterZ" is due out in a few months. And while fans wait for its arrival, they can learn more about the pre-order bonuses developers are offering and also check out what items are included in a recently announced special edition.

Beginning with the uniquely named "CollectorZ Edition," fans who will be getting this package will receive plenty of additional items.

There is an 18cm Goku Diorama that features "Manga Dimension" coloring, and the character mentioned is depicted in his easily recognizable Super Saiyan form.

The package also contains a specially designed SteelBook case, three art boards and a "CollectorZ Box" to keep all that stuff in.

According to this Bandai Namco post, the package previously described is the "European CollectorZ Edition," though it is unclear if it will vary from the ones expected to be made available in North America and other parts of the world.

It also looks like the "CollectorZ Edition" will only be made available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Developers also detailed the pre-order bonuses players can acquire if they choose to get "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

Among the bonuses players can get include early unlocks of Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (SSGSS) Goku and Vegeta as well as 2 exclusive avatars that can be used for the game's lobby feature.

Players who decide to pre-order the game will also be granted early access to an open beta that is currently scheduled to take place in January. More specific details about the open beta have not been provided just yet.

Notably, players will be able to receive the aforementioned pre-order bonuses regardless of whether they choose to buy the "CollectorZ Edition" or just the Standard Edition of this upcoming fighting game.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" will be released for the PS4, Xbox One and the PC sometime during February of next year.