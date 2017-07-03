'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Game Coming to EVO

(Photo: Twitter/dbgame_official) A screenshot from "Dragon Ball FighterZ" featuring Future Trunks.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is not due for release until next year, but Bandai Namco Entertainment is giving gamers a chance to try it out early.

The highly anticipated 2.5D style fighting game will be featured at the Evolution Championship Series (EVO), which will be held on July 14 to 16 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Future Trunks from "Dragon Ball Z" will be playable in the "Dragon Ball FighterZ" build that will be in the event, as confirmed by EVO CEO Joey Cuellar on Twitter.

It will be the Trunks build or later! — Joey Cuellar (@MrWiz) July 1, 2017

Apart from Future Trunks, the only confirmed playable characters in the game are Goku, Vegeta, Teen Gohan, Frieza, Cell and Majin Buu. More might be revealed at the event.

Whether the version of Future Trunks as seen in the ongoing anime "Dragon Ball Super" will find his way to "Dragon Ball FighterZ" remains unknown at this time.

Four "Dragon Ball FighterZ" tournaments will be held on the first two days of the convention. Those who were able to register will automatically get a free "Dragon Ball FighterZ" EVO 2017 T-shirt. Special prizes await winners.

Currently in development by Arc System Works, "Dragon Ball FighterZ" will be a fresh new take at the video game franchise based on the long-running hit series.

What makes this title unique from other "Dragon Ball" fighting games is that it combines classic 2D fighting with advanced 3D character models, which results in action-packed battles similar to the ones in the anime.

A few days ago, a screenshot of Future Trunks (seen above) from "Dragon Ball FighterZ" was released. He is seen slicing Frieza in half followed by a big explosion.

This is reminiscent of the technique he did on Android 13 in "Dragon Ball Z Movie 7: Super Android 13." It is unclear at the moment if he can go Super Saiyan while doing this in "Dragon Ball FighterZ," but that seems to be the case in the image.