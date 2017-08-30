'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Gameplay Footage Offers Early Looks at the Androids and Super Saiyans in Action

Several special attacks also shown in the new gameplay video

Bandai Namco 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' is set to be released in February

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is the newest fighting game that will allow fans to take control of the Super Saiyans and other characters that inhabit the series' wide-ranging universe.

The upcoming game will feature three-on-three battles, and as one would imagine, those can get pretty chaotic.

A recent article from DualShockers contained a new gameplay video that allowed fans to take an even longer look at the game.

First off, the new video enabled fans to see more of Android 18 in action. She is going to be one of the more unique characters included in this particular fighting game.

Android 18 is a skilled fighter on her own, but what can make her even more formidable inside "Dragon Ball FighterZ" is the presence of Android 17.

Android 17 is currently not a confirmed member of the game's roster, but he appears every now and then to aid Android 18 in battle. He is featured in one of her special attacks, and it even looks like the former can be called upon to land a few normal strikes over the course of a match.

Android 16 was not featured as much in the video, but when he was on the battlefield, his size and strength advantage over the other characters was quite noticeable.

No "Dragon Ball" game would be complete without Super Saiyans and the new video also features some of them in action.

Goku is an extremely powerful fighter who can tap into even more energy to make his attacks more damaging, while Trunks will be able to use his sword and other techniques to defeat his opponents.

Krillin and Piccolo were also shown in the video, and it looks like they too can use some pretty devastating techniques.

More news about "Dragon Ball FighterZ" should be made available soon, and the game itself is due out sometime in February.