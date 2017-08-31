'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: How Developers Are Deciding Which Characters Will Be Included in the Roster

Producer Tomoko Hiroki also recently talked about why Android 17 is not included as a fully playable character

Bandai Namco 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' is expected to feature a roster made up of characters who employ unique fighting styles

Since the "Dragon Ball" franchise features one of the deepest collections of characters of any IP, that can make selecting specific characters to be included in a game quite the challenge. However, it is one the developers of "Dragon Ball FighterZ" are taking on, and they are doing so in a way that is a bit different from what fans may have grown accustomed to.

Spotted by Shonengamez.com, "Magical Noob's" "Globku" recently had an opportunity to talk to the upcoming fighting game's producer, Tomoko Hiroki, about a wide range of subjects.

One of the subjects discussed during that interview was the selection process for the members of the game's roster.

Commenting on the selection process, Hiroki noted that the main factor being considered was whether a particular character can fight uniquely.

Hiroki pointed out that while previous "Dragon Ball" games may have taken into account the popularity of a specific character, unique gameplay was the main point of emphasis for "Dragon Ball FighterZ" when it came to picking the members of the roster.

The producer also revealed that they were not focusing that much on balancing the number of men and women included in the roster.

That desire to feature unique fighters even came into play when the time arrived to decide which Androids would be developed as fully playable characters.

According to Hiroki, the decision was made not to feature both Android 18 and 17 as fully playable characters because they already fight quite similarly. Still, Android 17's presence will continue to be felt as he provides valuable assistance to his sister during matches.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the roster is filled out given that developers are focusing primarily on featuring unique characters.

More news about "Dragon Ball FighterZ" should be made available soon, and the game itself is due out sometime in February.