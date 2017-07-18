'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: On the Closed Beta, Trunks, and Switch Version

Facebook/BandaiNamcoUS Trunks to join character list of "Dragon Ball FighterZ"

Developed by Arc System Works and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, "Dragon Ball FighterZ" has gathered a lot of hype ever since its first announcement, and for good reason. The fighting game has announced the closed beta sign-ups, revealed that Trunks would be added to the character list, and teased a Nintendo Switch version. With so many things to expect from the game title, the gaming community is nothing but thrilled and excited for next year's release.

The developers of "Dragon Ball FighterZ" announced the news of the closed beta during the Evolution Championship Series (EVO) of this year. It will open for the gaming community on July 26 for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One users. As for PC players, there is unfortunately no word yet if the beta will be available.

Meanwhile, Trunks has received a reveal trailer, which confirms speculations in the previous weeks that he will be joining the character list. With an expanded cast for players to choose from, the rumor mill is filling up with specualtions that some of the weaker characters might be stronger than Goku. Producer Tomoko Hiroki sat down recently with Shonen Games to answer a few questions related to the speculations.

"So in this game we want to push forward the idea that it isn't a 1 V 1 game. It's 3 v 3 game, your characters are playing as a team. This means that some characters won't be.. its really difficult to get into without talking about specific characters, but there are definitely some characters that are better as an assist that can maybe support you or cover you," said Hiroki.

Furthermore, he emphasized that the goal is to strike a balance between experiencing the title as a team and keeping the "Dragon Ball" universe intact. He also teased a Switch version, but because they are working on "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," he would like fans to experience that first before talking about "Dragon Ball FighterZ" for Nintendo Switch.