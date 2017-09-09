'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Reluctant Friends, Close Rivals Goku and Vegeta Showcased in New Trailers

Super Saiyan Blue versions of Goku and Vegeta also included in the fighting game

YouTube courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment America Goku inside 'Dragon Ball FighterZ'

Goku and Vegeta are the long-time stars of the "Dragon Ball" series so it should probably come as no surprise that they are front and center yet again in the upcoming fighting game "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

Goku is of course among the mightiest warriors in the entire universe, an individual capable of standing toe-to-toe with anyone and holding his ground.

Over the years, Goku has found ways to tap deeper and deeper into his power potential, resulting in him discovering new "Super Saiyan" forms.

There is the highly recognizable "Super Saiyan" form which features his hair standing straight up and turning blonde and his eyes taking on a different shade of green. On top of that, Goku can also transform into a higher form of "Super Saiyan," one characterized by long, blonde hair and the disappearance of eyebrows.

The good news for prospective "Dragon Ball FighterZ" players is that those "Super Saiyan" forms of Goku will be included in the fighting game, as is shown in the trailer embedded below.

Not to be outdone, Goku's sometimes friend and sometimes foe Vegeta is also going to feature various forms in the aforementioned game.

Just like Goku, Vegeta can also easily turn into a "Super Saiyan," though it is unclear if he can also transform into one with long, flowing blonde hair.

Nevertheless, Vegeta is still a formidable fighter, one driven by a desire to be the most powerful being that has ever lived.

Notably, there are two more versions of Goku and Vegeta that will be included in the new fighting game.

In a separate trailer, developers showed off the "Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan" forms of both Goku and Vegeta, which are even more powerful. These other forms of Goku and Vegeta are expected to occupy different character slots.

Fans can see how powerful Goku and Vegeta are as soon as "Dragon Ball FighterZ" is released in February.