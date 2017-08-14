'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Stats for Currently Confirmed Members of the Roster Revealed

Gohan rated as the most powerful character currently in the game

Bandai Namco Trunks is one of the characters featured in 'Dragon Ball FighterZ'

Developers have already revealed some of the characters who will be included in "Dragon Ball FighterZ's" roster, and fans can now learn more about their capabilities.

The Japanese website for the game was updated just recently, and it now contains some important stats for the currently confirmed characters.

Translations of the stats have been provided by the folks over at Shonengamez.com.

First off, there was a bit of a surprise when it came to which character was designated as the most powerful one among those who have been announced. While many fans may have guessed that Goku would be the most powerful among the ones currently confirmed, it turned out that his son Gohan was given this distinction.

Still, Gohan's immense power is offset by his poor Reach stat, so players will have to find different ways to get close enough to opponents to where they can actually utilize this character's strong point properly.

It is worth noting that even though Goku failed to snag the top spot in terms of power, he is still arguably the most balanced among the characters who have been confirmed for "Dragon Ball FighterZ," with only his Speed stat weighing him down a bit.

Much like Goku, Vegeta is also well-balanced, while his son Trunks excels in the Reach and Technique stats.

Piccolo is a similarly Reach and Technique-based character that players will need to spend time getting to know if they are to win matches with him.

Krillin is on the weaker side, but he does possess some techniques that can come in really handy during a fight.

As for the villains, Cell and Majin Buu are on equal footing in terms of power, but the former is the more balanced fighter while the latter suffers only from a lack of speed. Frieza's strong points are his Technique and Energy stats.

Fans can expect more members of "Dragon Ball FighterZ's" roster to be revealed soon, and the game itself is due out for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One early next year.