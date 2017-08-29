'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Super-Powered Versions of Goku and Vegeta Showcased in Gameplay Trailer

YouTube courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment America Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Goku inside 'Dragon Ball FighterZ'

Goku and Vegeta are widely known as two of the strongest fighters in the franchise's vast universe, and in "Dragon Ball FighterZ," fans will be able to see them fully tap into their powers.

Beyond just the normal and even Super Saiyan versions of Goku and Vegeta, the upcoming fighting game is also set to include the Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (SSGSS) forms of these two formidable fighters.

Recently, developers provided early looks at both of these mighty warriors via a new gameplay video.

In the trailer, both Goku and Vegeta were shown as they transformed into their SSGSS forms, as evidenced by their hair, eyes and auras turning bright blue.

Right after they transformed, the two characters were then shown squaring off against some of the other previously confirmed members of the roster, and even against each other.

As fans can see, the two fighters can move incredibly fast during battle and they are also capable of launching high-powered energy-based attacks that can easily blow their enemies away.

Additional details regarding these two particular members of "Dragon Ball FighterZ's" roster were included in a previous issue of V-Jump.

Shonengamez.com provided translations of those revelations, and according to those, SSGSS Goku specializes in completing air combos inside the game. He will also be able to use the x10 Kamehameha technique.

As for SSGSS Vegeta, he is still going to have access to his familiar Final Flash attack as well as a devastating punch combo.

It should probably come as no surprise as well that they are two of the more powerful fighters inside the game when taking their stats into account.

Early unlocks of SSGSS Goku and Vegeta are offered as pre-order bonuses for this game.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is expected to be released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One sometime in February.