'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Super Saiyan Blue Forms of Goku and Vegeta, Androids 16 and 18 Confirmed as Roster Members

Bandai Namco More fighters are joining Frieza and Piccolo inside 'Dragon Ball FighterZ'

"Dragon Ball FighterZ's" roster has grown yet again, with four new characters recently being confirmed for the game.

The four new roster members were introduced in an issue of the Weekly Jump magazine, and they are Super Saiyan Blue Goku, Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta as well as Android 16 and Android 18, Gematsu reported.

While Goku and Vegeta have already been confirmed for the game previously, it seems as though the developers have allotted separate character slots for the ultra-powerful Super Saiyan Blue forms, and that is an understandable decision.

Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta are on a different level when it comes to power, even when compared to the mightiest of the blonde-haired Super Saiyans. These two additional characters also possess some special moves that can blow away just about anyone that is unfortunate enough to meet them in battle.

Android 16 is not quite as powerful as the hyper-powered versions of Goku and Vegeta, but this character can also hold his own in battle. Still, as fans of the "Dragon Ball Z" series may know, Android 16 does not exactly thirst for battle, but it seems like he will have no choice but to fight inside "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

As for Android 18, there is apparently something special about this character that players will see in the upcoming game. One of Android 18's moves reportedly involves Android 17 making an appearance, which is interesting because the latter has not been confirmed as a member of the roster just yet.

For now, 13 characters have been confirmed. In addition to the four new roster members, other characters who will be featured in the fighting game are the aforementioned Goku and Vegeta, Gohan, Trunks, Piccolo, Krillin, Frieza, Cell and Majin Buu.

More news about "Dragon Ball FighterZ" and other characters that may be confirmed for it should be made available soon.