'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: Switch Version Could Be Possible After 'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' Is Released for the Platform

The popularity of the Switch has led to more publishers and developers considering it as a viable home for their games, and one more title that could eventually be released for Nintendo's new platform is "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

Not too long ago, YouTuber Kayane talked to producer Tomoko Hiroki and developer Junya Motomura about the upcoming fighting game, EventHubs reported.

One of the more interesting things brought up during the interview was the possibility of the 2.5D fighting game eventually coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Commenting on the possibility that a Switch version may eventually be released, Hiroki first urged owners of that platform to look ahead to the arrival of "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," which will take place worldwide on Sept. 22.

After that, the producer then shared that they will "start to consider" developing that Switch version of "Dragon Ball FighterZ." However, that will only take place after "Xenoverse 2" is released for the platform.

That is probably not the clear confirmation that Switch owners are looking for, but then again, the possibility of a Switch variant of the fighting game not being ruled out still has to be considered as a positive sign.

If the fighting game proves to be a hit, then that could be reason enough for the developers to work on another version that will effectively further open up the market for it.

While Switch owners wait to find out if they are getting the 2.5D fighting title, they and other fans can look ahead to Gamescom later this month, as an "enhanced playable version" of the game will be there, Bandai Namco announced.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is due out for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One sometime early next year.