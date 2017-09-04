'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: VIP Codes for Upcoming Closed Beta Reportedly Being Sent Out

Bandai Namco 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' is expected to be released in February

Later this month, fighting game fans will have an opportunity to try out a new entry in the genre, as "Dragon Ball FighterZ" is set to undergo closed beta testing.

Last month, fans were given opportunities to sign up for the closed beta. And now, some of the lucky ones may have gotten something special in their email inboxes.

According to a recent report from EventHubs, some fans who have signed up for the closed beta have shared that they have received VIP codes.

These VIP codes will likely come in very handy, as they may guarantee the recipients entry in the closed beta testing. Perhaps the recipients of these codes may even be given access to some special features during the event.

With the closed beta already set to start on Sept. 16, fans will want to check their emails now just to make sure that they are ready once the testing gets underway.

Once the "Dragon Ball FighterZ" closed beta has started, fans can expect different characters to be made available, and they will want to spend some time with them in order to see which ones fit their preferred style of play the best.

On top of that, participants in the closed beta may also be given the chance to see what the game's Lobby feature is like.

Notably, those who may not be able to participate in the closed beta this month may still have another chance to try out the new fighting game ahead of its official release.

Announced previously, an open beta will take place sometime in January, and fans who pre-order the game will be given early access to that round of testing. An exact date for the start of the open beta has not been announced yet, so players will have to stay tuned for that.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is set to be released sometime in February.