'Dragon Ball FighterZ' News: What Fans Can Expect From the Sword-Wielding Saiyan Trunks

Bandai Namco Trunks inside 'Dragon Ball FighterZ'

Though he is not as powerful as some of the other Saiyans in "Dragon Ball" lore, Trunks has still emerged as one of the series' more popular characters. And in "Dragon Ball FighterZ," fans will have plenty of opportunities to step into his shoes and see what he has to offer.

Previously, developers revealed more information on what Trunks will be like in the upcoming game via the title's official Japanese website.

Stats for several characters have been provided, including the ones for Trunks.

The folks over at Shonengamez.com provided translations of Trunks' stats, and according to those, this particular Saiyan will feature great range and technique inside this fighting game.

It should probably come as no surprise that Trunks has excellent range, since his trusty sword allows him to land strikes even when he is still outside of arm's reach.

Trunks is also expected to be a character that players will find easy to use, though he may not have as much energy as the other members of the roster.

Developers also revealed more details about Trunks' moveset recently with some help from YouTuber "Maximilian Dood."

Commenting on Trunks, Maximilian pointed out the range that this character possesses, which can make him difficult to deal with for opponents.

Another thing about Trunks that the YouTuber noted is that he only has Supers on the ground, so players are going to have to find ways to get into the right positions to launch those devastating attacks.

Trunks has also not been designed to be the best damage-dealer in "Dragon Ball FighterZ," but he is still one that can be utilized well as the fighter who leads combos. He certainly has his pluses and minuses as a fighter, but fans who put time into figuring out how he works best will be rewarded with an efficient and effective character.

Fans will be able to use Trunks and the other characters inside "Dragon Ball FighterZ," as soon as the game is released sometime in February 2018.