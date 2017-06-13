'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Release Date: Bandai Namco Promises 'High-End Anime Graphics' and More, Shows Off Gameplay

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" will be the next big thing in the "Dragon Ball" video game scene, publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced at Microsoft's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) press conference.

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment)The official logo for "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

Prior to the big reveal, a press release for the game was leaked revealing it prematurely, although Bandai Namco has a lot more to show at their E3 presentation.

Being developed by Arc System Works, "Dragon Ball FighterZ" is a 2D Dragon Ball fighting game "born from what make the Dragon Ball series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters," per Bandai Namco.

Described as a "visual tour-de-force," the new "Dragon Ball" game is all about "high-end anime graphics" by using Unreal Engine 4 and promises "easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay" to players.

"The Dragon Ball franchise is tailor suited for the fighting game genre, and Dragon Ball FighterZ will be the next exciting addition to a long history of great fighting games," Bandai Namco Entertainment America vice president of marketing Eric Hartness stated.

"Arc System Works brings a pedigree and record of quality that fighting game fans can trust; with awesome visuals players might mistake as actual 2D animation from the famed Dragon Ball series," he went on to say.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" will feature three-versus-three battles and will give players the chance to train and master more than one fighter and style.

Arc System Works and Bandai Namco aim to give "Dragon Ball FighterZ" that anime feel so they will be using 2.5D graphics. That way, when players brawl it out, there will be quick camera angle shifts and an overall unique production.

The star of the show is of course the showdowns, which players will get to experience in 60 frames per second (fps) on 1,080 resolution in "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

The game will allow players to do aerial combos on destructible stages as seen in the action-packed and fast-paced battles in the anime.

Famous scenes from the "Dragon Ball" anime were also "reproduced" in the same frame rate and resolution with higher resolution available on PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X.

So far, the confirmed characters for "Dragon Ball FighterZ" include the fan-favorite heroes and villains Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Cell, Frieza and Majin Buu.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" will be released for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PC early next year. A closed beta will be conducted end of summer. The gameplay and reveal trailer and can be seen below: