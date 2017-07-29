'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Release Date News: Beta to Feature One Extra Playable Character?

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment) A promotional image for "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

There will be a 10th character that will be playable in the upcoming closed beta test for the highly anticipated fighting game, "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

Per the latest announcement by Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe as picked up by Saiyan Island, there will be 10 fighters in the roster that players can access in the beta.

At the moment, there are only nine characters confirmed for "Dragon Ball FighterZ." These are Goku, Vegeta, Future Trunks, Teen Gohan, Frieza, Cell, Buu and the latest additions, Krillin and Piccolo.

There is no word yet on who the 10th character will be. It is important to note that the previous announcement by Bandai stated that there will only be nine characters in the beta. For now, it looks like fans will just have to wait for further clarification.

More on the "Dragon Ball FighterZ" beta, the registration for the event for players in North America and Europe was delayed to Aug. 22 while those in Japan can now sign up through this site, at least for the PlayStation 4 (PS4). To register, players will need a Japanese PlayStation Network account.

Xbox One users are required to download the Xbox Insider Hub from the Xbox Store. From there, users will receive the link from Bandai Namco for the registration for the "Dragon Ball FighterZ" although the studio will not start until early September.

Only 10,000 people will be able to take part in the "Dragon Ball FighterZ" beta although it is currently unknown if that number encompasses Japan only or from around the world.

For the actual closed beta, there will be four sessions that will last three hours. Two sessions will be held in one day. It will kick off on Sept. 17 at 2 to 5 a.m. PST in the USA. Players can check the complete schedule and their corresponding time zone here.