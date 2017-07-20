'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Release Date, News: Piccolo, Krillin Added to Game's Playable Character Roster

Facebook/BandaiNamcoUS Promotional picture for "Dragon Ball FighterZ"

Piccolo and Krillin are the new additions to "Dragon Ball FighterZ," as confirmed by Japanese Magazine V-Jump.

According to Gamespot both Piccolo and Krillin won't have the power of the Saiyans, unlike the others on the roster. However, the difference between these two characters is that Piccolo has an advantage in long range attacks since he can extend his arms, enabling him to grasp his opponents. Also, Piccolo can shoot fire beam attacks at a high speed.

On the other hand, although Krillin's reach is not as long as Piccolo's, Krillin uses classic dragon ball moves which include the Kamehameha. Thus, long range attacks won't be that much of a problem. Furthermore, he uses the Afterimage Technique to confuse his foes, and he also uses his signature move, the Destructo Disc, which is impossible to block.

The characters that are already confirmed to be part of the roster of "Dragon Ball FighterZ" are Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Frieza, Cell, Majin Buu and Future Trunks.

In addition, the magazine also said that the players will be able to control chibi characters in the online lobby which is similar to the online system in the "Guilty Gear Xrd" series. The chibi characters will also be able to battle against each other in stage matches, according to Gematsu.

Bandai Namco announced that they will be holding a closed beta for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and registration will start on July 26.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is developed by Arc System Works. The studio is also behind the "Guilty Gear" and "BlazBlue" franchises.

Bandai Namco also said that "Dragon Ball FighterZ" may possibly arrive on the Nintendo Switch soon. However, the developer is currently prioritizing "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," so it's likely that the developments on "Dragon Ball Fighter Z" for Nintendo Switch will come after the "Xenoverse 2" Switch release.

Meanwhile, "Dragon Ball FighterZ" will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in early 2018.