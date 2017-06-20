'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Release Date: Nintendo Switch Version, Cross-Platform Play on the Table

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is currently slated to release in the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, but a launch on the Nintendo Switch is not exactly out of the question.

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment)The official logo for "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

The game's producer Tomoko Hiroki addressed in an interview with French game portal GamesBlog the reports that they are not bringing "Dragon Ball FighterZ" to the Switch due to the limitations of the console in terms of its power, something that they allegedly experienced in porting "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" to the Nintendo platform.

"I do not know who told you that, but there is really no question of power. We do not really encounter any difficulty with the Switch version of Xenoverse 2," he explained.

"I will say that if we continue to receive requests from the fans, we will manage to create a Switch version also. The latter may not come out at the same time as the others, but we might consider it," Hiroki went on to say.

Should "Dragon Ball FighterZ" find its way to Nintendo Switch, Saiyan Island believes that it will be released at a much later date as development for the version is yet to take off.

As far as cross-platform play is concerned, Hiroki said that they currently have no plans of such nature for "Dragon Ball FighterZ" just yet. It will again depend on fan demand.

"We do not plan to make the game compatible cross platforms yet. But we are sure that the fans will express themselves on this subject," he said.

"If the players make enough noise on the subject ... You know, we have to prioritize what should be included in the game during development. So depending on the feedback from the players, we can think about it," he went on to say.

Set for release next year, "Dragon Ball FighterZ" is a 2.5D fighting game being developed by Arc System Works. The visual style and production is being designed to resemble the fights as seen in the anime.