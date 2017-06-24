'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Release Date, Roster: 'Dragon Ball Z' Character Confirmed for Game

The roster of the upcoming 2.5D fighting game "Dragon Ball FighterZ" will include another fan-favorite character.

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment)A promotional image for "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

In the latest issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, it was revealed that Future Trunks will be playable in the game although this version does not seem to be a new one.

Future Trunks was seen in action most recently in "Dragon Ball Super" in a story arc where he seeks the help of Goku and friends to stop the evil Zamasu from terrorizing his timeline.

The Future Trunks shown in the magazine scan shows the version from "Dragon Ball Z," the one that dons the purple jacket, black undershirt and black pants.

Whether or not the version from "Dragon Ball Super" will be available in "Dragon Ball FighterZ" remains to be seen. At the moment, he is playable in Bandai Namco Entertainment's other fighting game, "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2."

The magazine scan shows Future Trunks preparing to launch an attack with his hands in the air, his fists surrounded by yellow energy.

According to Saiyan Island, this move could be the Heat Dome, where Future Trunks releases a huge charge of energy that takes the form of a dome, hence the name. The hero used this very move on Future Cell in his imperfect form in "Dragon Ball Z."

Future Trunks takes the seventh slot in "Dragon Ball FighterZ." The others are the fan-favorites and staples of the franchise, namely Goku, Vegeta, Teen Gohan, Frieza, Cell and Majin Buu.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is a three-versus-three team battle fighting game that incorporates classic 2D fighting with advanced 3D character models. This makes the action in the game look more like the fight scenes in the anime shows.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" will be released early next year for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. A Nintendo Switch is not planned at the moment.