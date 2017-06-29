'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Release Date, Roster: New Screenshot Recreates Epic Future Trunks Moment From Anime

Bandai Namco Entertainment increases the hype around its highly anticipated 2.5D style fighting game "Dragon Ball FighterZ" by releasing a new screenshot from the game.

Not too long ago, it was revealed that the version of much-loved hero Future Trunks from "Dragon Ball Z" will be part of the roster. Now, fans were treated to a first look of him in a new screenshot embedded below.

(Photo: Twitter/dbgame_official) A screenshot from "Dragon Ball FighterZ" featuring Future Trunks.

The "Dragon Ball FighterZ" image shows Future Trunks looking terrific after he slices Frieza in half with his sword, resulting to a massive explosion. It is a technique that is all too familiar to "Dragon Ball" fans.

Future Trunks did the exact same thing to Android 14 on "Dragon Ball Z Movie 7: Super Android 13." Of note is that Future Trunks appears to be in Super Saiyan form in "Dragon Ball FighterZ," at least looking at his hair.

However, it is also possible that the yellow color could be the result of the explosion hitting him. For now, there is no way of knowing just yet, but the image does a good job in eliciting greater excitement for the game.

Other playable characters joining Future Trunks in "Dragon Ball FighterZ" are Son Goku, Vegeta, Teen Gohan, Frieza, Cell and Majin Buu.

Revealed at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017, "Dragon Ball FighterZ" is a three-versus-three team battle fighting game in development by Arc System Works for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

It makes use of classic 2D fighting and advanced 3D character models to recreate the effect of the action-packed, supercharged and fast-paced battles as seen in "Dragon Ball" animes, which is one of the many things that fans love about them.

At E3, "Dragon Ball FighterZ" was a clear show-stopper that instantly became talk of the town. Unfortunately, gamers will have to wait until early 2018 to get their hands on the game.