'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Release Date, Update: Clamor for Nintendo Switch Version Grows Ahead of Game's 2018 Launch

Twitter/dbgame_official A screenshot from "Dragon Ball FighterZ" here showing Future Trunks, as featured in the game series' official Twitter account

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" already impressed fans and the media ahead of its expected release in 2018 with its frenetic gameplay combined with great visuals. The game will be released for the PC, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One, although there is growing clamor for Arc System Works to release a version for the Nintendo Switch, as well.

The experience of Arc System Works, whose previous titles include entries of the "Guilty Gear" and "BlazBlue" fighting series, clearly shows in the sharp and stylish graphics of their new "Dragon Ball" game.

Their demo at the Microsoft's press conference during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo impressed fans with its fluid, fast-paced action combined with excellent visuals, according to GameSpot.

The game follows a three-versus-three fighter format, which is familiar to fans of the "Marvel vs. Capcom" series, where two supporting fighters are always on call to tag into the ongoing battle on-screen. While the fighting game mechanics still remain firmly in the traditional 2D plane of four directions, the scenes are rendered in full 3D.

Several iconic "Dragon Ball" characters already made their appearance in the E3 demonstration, including Goku, Gohan, and Trunks. Of course, villains including Majin Buu, Vegeta, Cell, and Freiza are in the game as well.

All their various super forms are included in the title. They can change their form during special attacks at the cost of accumulated Ki power, according to Game Reactor.

Meanwhile, more and more "Dragon Ball" fans are calling for Arc System Works to make a version of the highly anticipated game for the Nintendo Switch. Saiyan Island, who is organizing a petition movement on Twitter, has already reported upward of 21,000 retweets of their plea as of Wednesday, July 12.

An online petition on Change.org, meanwhile, has garnered more than 15,000 signatures, just 9,000 signatures shy of their goal of 25,000 supporters. "This fighting game in the world of Dragon Ball will be available for the platforms: Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC," the petition letter read.

"So we are here for ask you to make a porting or a Nintendo Switch version of this game, all of us are hoping this dream come true," the plea continued.