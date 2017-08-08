'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Rumors: Android 17 May Be a Member of the Roster, Announcement Could Be Made Soon

Bandai Namco Android 17 may be joining Frieza and Piccolo inside 'Dragon Ball FighterZ'

"Dragon Ball FighterZ's" roster has not been revealed in full just yet, but recent rumors are hinting that the latest member of it may already be known.

Just recently, Twitter user "@MidshipGuitar" passed along some information supposedly shared by a voice actor. Specifically, this individual was apparently someone who did work previously for the "Dragon Ball" franchise, giving life to the character of Android 17.

The Twitter user shared that the voice actor talked about working on "FighterZ," which of course is the upcoming 2.5D fighting game.

This revelation would seem to suggest that Android 17 is going to be part of the fighting game.

The voice actor was supposedly unaware that Android 17 had not been announced for the game, thus explaining the seemingly unintended reveal.

As Shoryuken noted, the voice actor in question here may be Chuck Huber, and he is known for having lent his voice to Android 17 in the past. The voice actor reportedly dropped by the Florida Supercon recently, which would seem to back up the revelations shared by "@MidshipGuitar."

Thus far, the developers themselves are still not saying if Android 17 is included in "Dragon Ball FighterZ" or not, but they may be set to announce some new characters soon.

As the developers shared recently in a post on Bandai Namco's website, they are looking to give players access to more than just the already confirmed nine characters once the closed beta begins next month.

That is the plan for now, at least, and if they are able to follow through with it, then that likely means that at least one new member of the roster will be announced in the very near future. That new roster member may even turn out to be Android 17.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is set to be released sometime early next year.