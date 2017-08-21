'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Rumors: What Other Stages May End Up Being Featured?

Bandai Namco 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' is expected to be released sometime early next year

Stages are important elements of fighting games and serve as the backdrops for spectacular and sometimes dramatic encounters. Good stages can help elevate any fighting game, and fans are hoping that they will see some memorable ones inside "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

One way that the developers can improve the chances of fans liking the stages in the upcoming fighting game is to give them plenty of variety, and this is apparently something they are planning to do.

Speaking recently to Famitsu, producer Tomoko Hiroki and Arc System Works director Junya Motomura fielded a variety of questions about the upcoming fighting game, including one related to stages, Shonengamez.com reported.

According to Hiroki, the current plan is to feature more than 10 stages.

At this point in time, only two stages – Planet Namek and Tenkaichi – have been confirmed for the game, and developers have yet to hint at what other locations they are looking to feature.

Still, the stages featured in earlier "Dragon Ball" games could serve as clues for which settings may eventually be included in "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

For example, last year's "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" contained stages that could easily make the cut for the new fighting game.

Outdoor stages have always been popular choices for "Dragon Ball" games and there is a good chance that at least a few more of them may end up in "FighterZ."

The Hyperbolic Time Chamber could also serve as an intriguing setting for epic encounters.

Also, with Super Saiyan Blue Goku and Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta recently being confirmed as members of the game's roster, that may pave the way for newer battlegrounds to be introduced.

In any case, fans should be able to hear more about the other stages in the weeks and months ahead, and perhaps there may even be some new ones introduced once the game undergoes closed beta testing next month.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is set to be released early next year.