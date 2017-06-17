'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Updates: Gameplay Trailers Released at E3 2017, 2.5D Format Explained

Bandai Namco dropped a major surprise at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 when it released the official gameplay footages of Arc System Works' upcoming "Dragon Ball FighterZ" fighting game.

YouTube / Bandai Namco Entertainment America"Dragon Ball FighterZ" arrives in 2018.

One of the two videos that was unveiled during the Xbox Press Conference shows a multiplayer match on Namek between the team of Majin Buu, Frieza, and Cell against Super Saiyan Goku, Gohan, and Vegeta. Based on the trailer, all of the team members are allowed to showcase their usual and special attacks.

On the other hand, the second video shows the reactions of the game's content creators and gamers who were given the chance to play the upcoming fighting game on the show floor.

During an interview posted on Twitch, game producer Tomomi Hiroki explained why they decided to come up with a 2.5D game instead of the usual 3D game that a lot of "Dragon Ball" video games are known for.

According to the game producer, they opted to bring the players back to the origin of the "Dragon Ball" fighting games that are made in 2D formats. He also explained that they want to make the upcoming game more eSports friendly.

"I think it's really easy for people to consume, be an audience for, and spectate," Hiroki stated in the interview with the help of a translator. "We took really good elements in the eSports space — 2D fighting games obviously are a huge element of eSports — and Dragon Ball, which is of course a really great platform I think for which 2D fighting game tournaments can be held on. So we tried to merge these two elements that were really a match made for each other."

Aside from Xbox One, the upcoming "Dragon Ball FighterZ" game will also be released on PlayStation and PC sometime in early 2018.