'Dragon Ball FighterZ' Will Be Present at Gamescom Later This Month, 'Spectacular Fights' Teased

Bandai Namco 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' is set to be released next year

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" may not be coming out for a while, but fans eager to learn more about it can do so later this month.

Announced just recently by Bandai Namco, the upcoming 2.5D fighting game is set to be one of the titles featured at Gamescom.

Fans tuning in to the event will be able to witness some "spectacular fights" take place as an "enhanced playable version" of the game is shown, according to Bandai Namco.

Gamescom will run from Aug. 22 to the 26th, but fans who are only interested in seeing the latest build of this new "Dragon Ball" game will want to mark down Aug. 25 on their calendars.

Additional details regarding the game's scheduled Gamescom appearance will be revealed over the coming weeks.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" features anime-style graphics and some "famous scenes" from the series itself that should delight long-time fans.

Destructible stages will be included as well, and players will be taking part in 3-on-3 battles to see which fighters are superior.

If fans are unable to attend Gamescom, they can still check this new game out when it enters closed beta testing later this year.

To be more specific, the closed beta is expected to run from Sept. 16 up to the 18th, though interested players will need to sign up for that nearly a month earlier on Aug. 22.

Once the beta gets underway, players will be able to participate in fights using the currently available characters, and they will even be given access to a portion of the Lobby, according to Bandai Namco.

The closed beta of the fighting game will be made accessible to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players.

Following the Gamescom appearance and the closed beta, fans can look ahead to "Dragon Ball FighterZ" being released for the PS4, Xbox One and the PC sometime early next year.