'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 100 Spoilers: Caulifla Tries to Transform Into Super Saiyan Blue

Caulifla will go through an extreme transformation on the next episode of "Dragon Ball Super."

The animated show's 100th episode will see Goku's squad finally squaring off against the Super Saiyans of Universe 6 at the anticipated Tournament of Power. It was recently confirmed that one of the fighters will have a major makeover.

Photos of Caulifla's Super Saiyan transformation are now making the rounds online. Based on the images, Caulifla's bulging muscles and ki aura suggest that the Super Saiyan was able to use a form previously tapped by Future Trunks. Additionally, the photos reveal that Caulifla may use the Ultra Super Saiyan form — a power-up used by Future Trunks when he had a violent encounter with Perfect Cell.

The episode is also expected to highlight Vegeta's fight against Cabba. Aside from that, the story will see Kale attempt to improve his Super Saiyan Blue technique and possibly exchange blows with Goku. Pride Troopers member Jiren will also face off with the famed hitman from Universe 6.

There are speculations that Caulifla might not be able to transform into Super Saiyan Blue. Instead, she might only achieve Super Saiyan 2 or Super Saiyan 3.

While Kale is ready to fight Goku, Caulifla will reportedly make an unexpected move by asking her enemy, Goku, to teach her to become a Super Saiyan. Kale will be even more envious of Goku once she sees Caulifla spending more time with the show's protagonist.

Other plot rumors suggest that Kale might go off into a frenzy when she decides to transform into her own version of Super Saiyan, one that is similar to the Legendary Super Saiyan Brolly. A huge chaos will happen in the tournament when she takes down all the fighters standing in her way while in her Super Saiyan form.

The 100th episode of "Dragon Ball Super" is scheduled to air on Sunday, July 23.