'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 102 Spoilers: Brianne's Full Powers to Be Revealed

Dragon Ball Super Official The Tournament of Power continues in this week's episode 102 of "Dragon Ball Super."

This week's episode 102 of "Dragon Ball Super" will unveil the full potential of Brianne's powers.

According to reports, this week's episode of "Dragon Ball Super" is titled "The Power of Love Explodes" because it will reveal that Brianne's source of power is love, after all. However, for the avid fans of the anime series, this is not really surprising as it was already hinted in "Dragon Ball Super" episode 91 that Brianne's powers are rooted from love when she displayed heart signs and shapes in the said episode. However, it remains unclear whether the other members of the Kamikaze Fireballs also possess powers that are anchored in love.

Whatever the case is, one thing is certain: Brianne's powers do not seem to work against Frieza as he simply brushes off the pink hearts Brianne uses on him as seen in the preview of this week's episode. For Frieza to be unaffected by Brianne's love powers is not really surprising, though. As Frieza was earlier punished with love and happiness back in hell, it is understandable why it is easy for him to repel or be accustomed to this sort of powers. Hence, it is now suspected that it will be easy for Frieza to defeat, or even eliminate, Brianne in this week's episode, even if she transforms into Rebrianne.

Meanwhile, apart from unveiling Brianne's source of power, "Dragon Ball Super" episode 102 is also expected to feature Piccolo going against Jirasen of Universe 10. Based on the teaser for this week's episode, the blue-haired powerful warrior will give the Universe 7 fighter a tough time as Piccolo is seen struggling in their fight. As Piccolo is seen fighting without his robe, it is said that his fight with Jirasen may not only be a difficult one, indeed, but may result in his elimination from the match, too.

"Dragon Ball Super" airs on Sunday morning over Fuji TV at 9 a.m. JST.