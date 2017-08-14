'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 103 Plot Review: Gohan Defeats Last Universe 10 Fighter

Dragon Ball Super Official Website "Dragon Ball Super" to feature intense upcoming episodes

The Tournament of Power became more intense in episode 103 of "Dragon Ball Super."

In the episode called "Gohan, Be Ruthless! The Showdown with Universe 10!!," Gohan was reportedly seen in combat with a Universe 10 fighter named Obuni, while Piccolo faced another fighter named Rubalt. While Piccolo was able to end the fight in a short span of time, Gohan struggles to finish his own battle with Obuni.

At the beginning of their battle, Obuni displayed his powerful fighting techniques that Gohan seemed to be having difficulty with. He even struggled to come near his opponent to launch an attack. However, Gohan managed to muster all his strength and launched his signature Kamehameha attack at his opponent to throw him out of the ring and completely end the battle.

After defeating Obuni, Gohan's Universe 7 managed to eliminate all the contingents from Universe 10 in the said episode.

However, Gohan was not completely happy with his win after he picked up Obuni's locket on the ring floor. Because of the locket, Gohan learned that his opponent was fighting for Universe 10 to protect the lives of his wife and child. This prompted Gohan to remember the reason why he was also fighting in the first place, because he is also trying to protect Videl and Pan. This made him feel sorry for eliminating his opponent.

Meanwhile, spoilers for the next episode called "A Faster-Than-Light Battle Begins! Goku and Hit's Joint Front" reveal that two very powerful fighters will be battling together to defeat Universe 11.

According to the synopsis of episode 104, Goku will offer his help to Hit after he realizes that the latter is on the losing end of his battle against the opposing Universe. This could mean that they are up against some of the most-skilled fighters in the Tournament.

Episode 104 of "Dragon Ball Super" is slated for release on Saturday, Aug. 19.