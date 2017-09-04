'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 106 Recap: Anime Deviates from Heads-On Collision, Casts Spotlight on Piccolo and Tien

Dragon Ball Super Official "Dragon Ball Super" episode 106 veered away from Goku.

The recently released episode 106 of "Dragon Ball Super" has showcased a new fighting style in the popular anime series as the said episode deviated from the heads-on type of collision among the characters as it gave other characters their moment to shine.

While the "Universal Survival" arc of "Dragon Ball Super" continues, last Sunday's episode featured a slight deviation from the usual fighting style in the anime series. Additionally, the just-concluded episode has also given Piccolo the moment to shine, although the episode focused on Roshi.

Avid "Dragon Ball" fans know too well that, as compared to Goku and Vegeta, Gohan and Piccolo are more of strategic fighters. Hence, it is not really surprising why Gohan and Piccolo chose to take on an invisible enemy attacking them from a distance. Some can't help but opine that Piccolo really stood out in "Dragon Ball Super" episode 106 as he looked like a boss while taking some direct hits while doing his share in the tournament.

The second half of the episode also featured Tien in action as he acted as a decoy while Goku and Vegeta attempted a direct attack. With the spotlight on Tien before the episode concluded, some now can't help but believe that Toei must have heeded the criticisms thrown at "Dragon Ball Super." Some believe that, while it's true that Goku is still the main character, the anime should also cast the spotlight on other characters as the "Universal Survival" arc is about teamwork after all.

It is interesting to note that the just-concluded episode 106 is the first episode in the current arc of the anime to feature most of the members of team Universe 7 to be together in one frame. For many "Dragon Ball" fans, the episode has successfully shown that even those deemed as weak fighters can have something to contribute, such as Tien's foresight and calmness.

While it's true that Tien eventually got eliminated from the tournament, thanks to letting his guard down, at least, he brought Hermilia down with him.

"Dragon Ball Super" airs on Sunday mornings at 9, Japan time.