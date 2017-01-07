'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 73, 74 Spoilers: Gohan to Assume the Role of the Great Saiyaman Once Again

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Episodes 73 and 74 of "Dragon Ball Super" are expected to give fans a bit of a breather from the main storylines as they shift the focus from Goku and the challenges he is currently facing to his son Gohan and to the somewhat surprising return of The Great Saiyaman.

YouTube courtesy of Toei AnimationThe next episodes of 'Dragon Ball Super' will reveal more about Gohan and his alter ego, The Great Saiyaman

For those unfamiliar with The Great Saiyaman, he is an alter ego created by Gohan so that he could continue to protect the people and the city he cared about without having to reveal that he was in fact doing so.

Appearances from The Great Saiyaman have been few and far between, but now it looks like fans will be reintroduced to this heroic figure.

Over on Twitter, noted "Dragon Ball Super" tipster "@Herms98" shared some details about the upcoming episodes of the anime.

First off, in episode 73 – which is expected to be titled "Gohan's Disaster! Great Saiyaman's Unbelievable Movie Adaptation?!" – Gohan will find himself in an interesting situation.

There's a movie in the works, and it will feature none other than The Great Saiyaman. Unfortunately, the actor supposed to portray him - someone named Barry Karn - will apparently be unable to do so. This is where Gohan will step in and take on the role of The Great Saiyaman - a part that he is very familiar with.

Gohan's decision to step in for Karn may end up causing more trouble than he thought it could, as episode 74 – which may be known as "For Those He Loves! The Indomitable Great Saiyaman!!" – is expected to feature the actor attempting to exact some measure of revenge.

Unfortunately for Karn, he too gets way more than he bargained for as the parasitic criminal Watagash will take control of him.

This all seems to spell big trouble for "The Great Saiyaman" and fans can find out if he can overcome them when episodes 73 and 74 of "Dragon Ball Super" air on Jan. 8 and 15 respectively.