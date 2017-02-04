'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 78 Spoilers: Omni-King Attends 'Tournament of Power' and Will Ruthlessly Punish Whoever Loses

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Recent spoilers reveal that "Dragon Ball Super's" episode 78 will feature the highly anticipated clash of the 12 universes called "Tournament of Power." Omni-King has reserved a seat for the first battle and is expected to be ruthless with whoever loses a fight.

YouTube/Toei AnimationA screenshot from the "Dragon Ball Super" episode 77 trailer

Toei Animation is about to start a new arc with "Dragon Ball Super" episode 77 known as the "Universal Survival" saga. A preview for the new arc premiere was recently presented, and it highlights a deeply bored Goku who will persistently request for an inter-universe martial arts tournament.

Jump preview for DBS ep.78, airing February 12th. Spoilers and all that jazz. pic.twitter.com/6Ncn4d57qd — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) February 2, 2017

The trailer shows that Goku is still prepared to proceed with their training in accordance with his requested big martial arts competition. As Goku starts to get ready, he tells Vegeta to do the same so as to have better chances of conquering the tournament. However, the expression on Goku's face suggests that Vegeta, his reliable partner, is not inclined to join him in training since he has to be with Bulma who is about to give birth.

Based on the teasers already provided, fans might agree that Goku should have been more careful about what he wished for. He will have his request granted, but it comes with a ruthless condition.

A known translator of "Dragon Ball Super" synopses, Todd Blankenship, recently shared the English translation of episode 78's preview as published on the Japanese publication Weekly Shonen Jump.

Based on the translated synopses, it turns out that watching the "Tournament of Power" is not the only reason why Omni-King is in attendance. The gods of every universe will be mortified to learn that the king of the 12 universes has decided to punish whichever god will lose their battles by wiping out their world.

It has also been teased that Goku's universe is up for the first battle and will have to face Universe 9. Upon learning what Omni-King has in mind as punishment, Goku will try to build an alliance with the best fighters possible.

According to the episode preview, Goku will reach out to Gohan. However, the latter hesitates to go with him to the Tournament of Power. Despite the possibility that Vegeta could skip the event, reports suggest that he will still join Goku in the end and so will Krillin.

Episode 77 is expected to air on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:15 p.m. CST (8:15 p.m. EST) while episode 78 will follow a week after on Feb. 12.