'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 87 Spoilers: Goku, Android 17 to Battle Intergalactic Poachers; Will 17 Finally Join the Team?

Android 17 may have been created for the purpose of destroying Goku, but he's a completely changed man now. And in the next episode of the anime series "Dragon Ball Super," he and the guy he was supposed to have killed years before will be teaming up against a common enemy.

YouTube/Toei Animation A screenshot of the new and improved Android 17 from "Dragon Ball Super."

With merely 31 hours and 40 minutes left before the Tournament of Power officially begins, a brand-new threat arrives on Earth in the form of intergalactic poachers hell-bent on taking the Minotaur and other animals on the island that Android 17 has been protecting. The invaders couldn't have chosen a better time, since instead of stepping back and letting 17 handle his job, Goku will be diving right in to lend a hand.

YouTube/Toei Animation

The trailer for the episode titled "Hunt the Poachers! Goku and 17's United Front!!" teases one way with which Goku can finally convince 17 to join his team; that is, to team up against a threat that is not much different from the consequence of losing in the Tournament of Power.

Will 17's nonchalance about the world getting erased be replaced with a burning need to protect the animals on his island, as well as all the others around the world? Or will Goku helping out cause him to feel indebted enough to say yes, if only to fulfill an obligation?

Fans are mostly satisfied to have seen Android 17's character getting fleshed out since he was not given enough room for growth on his first appearance in the long-running anime franchise. They are also hoping for an actual sight of 17's wife and kids soon, and are already excited about 17 and 18's impending interaction; that is, if Goku does manage to convince him to leave his island for a while and come fight with him at the arena.

And since he's among the few recruits who know what's really going to happen if they lose the tournament, could he end up spilling the truth to everybody else too soon? And how will this affect the other participants' motivation to join?

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 87 airs on Sunday, April 23 at 10:30 a.m. JST on Fuji TV. It can also be streamed online via Daisuki, AnimeLab, FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.