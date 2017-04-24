'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 88 Spoilers: Can Piccolo Bring Out a Stronger Saiyan in Gohan in Under 24 Hours?

Goku's team of 10 strong fighters from Universe 7 is gradually coming together through his and his son Gohan's combined efforts. Who will they be recruiting next in episode 88 of "Dragon Ball Super"?

YouTube/DAISUKI The 10 warriors representing Universe 7 in the upcoming Tournament of Power in "Dragon Ball Super."

For Gohan, recruiting Piccolo is an easy decision to make, but how he will do this is an entirely different story. Will he be able to keep the consequence of losing in the Tournament of Power a secret from his perceptive mentor? Or will this very truth be the fuel that drives Piccolo to train Gohan to his fullest potential?

The official trailer for the episode titled "Gohan and Piccolo — Teacher and Student Clash in Max Training!" shows the two Universe 7 fighters engaged in an intense battle that seems to be designed to hone Gohan's fighting skills back to their heights.

Despite naturally being a peace-loving man who would really rather stay with his family and go to work like any normal human being, Gohan also has a strong sense of battle from being half-Saiyan, and now that he has his precious family to protect on top of everything else, it becomes doubly crucial that he comes to the Tournament of Power in the best possible shape.

But with barely a day left before the tournament officially begins, will Piccolo's strict training methods be enough to awaken Gohan's fighting spirit to its fullest potential? Will they still have enough time to train and recruit other fighters for the team at the same time?

The synopsis for the episode teases that not only will Piccolo aim to help Gohan sharpen his long dormant skills, but he will also attempt to bring even more power out of his beloved student than Gohan has ever had in the past. And while this sounds like a promising plan, won't this much training exhaust all of Gohan's power, thus rendering him unable to compete in the upcoming tournament?

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 88 airs on Sunday, April 30 at 10:30 a.m. JST on Fuji TV, and can also be streamed via Daisuki, AnimeLab, FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.