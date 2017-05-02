'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 89 Spoilers: Goku Tries to Recruit Tien and Master Roshi; New OP Visuals to Launch on Goku Day

With less than 10 hours left before the Tournament of Power commences, Goku's team of the strongest and bravest warriors from Universe 7 is almost complete. Can he finally perfect his roster in the next episode of "Dragon Ball Super?"

The official trailer for the upcoming episode shows Goku paying the devoted martial artist Tien Shinhan a visit. It seems that Goku's old friend and his best friend Chiaotzu have been doing well as they are now managing an impressive dojo. However, like with all the other members of the team, the recruitment will not go smoothly. An incident at the dojo turns Master Roshi, yet another fighter that Goku has set his eyes on, into a villainous adversary.

Titled "A Mysterious Beauty Appears! The Tenshin-Style Dojo's Mystery?!" the episode will find Goku in a pinch when his old mentor goes berserk and begins chasing him with wild and undoubtedly deadly punches. Who is responsible for what seems to be a mind-controlled change in Master Roshi? Will Goku finally uncover the mystery behind these strange incidents at Tien's dojo, and will this, in turn, help convince both Tien and Master Roshi to complete his team of ten?

It seems that they will, as previewed by a promotional video for the Universe Survival arc's official opening theme. The said video shows updated visuals featuring Universe 7's 10 strongest warriors. The new opening visuals will officially be released on Tuesday, May 9, which has been designated as Goku Day since 2015.

The date was applied for by film distributor Toei at the Japan Anniversary Association, which, in turn, approved it in 2015. May 9 has been specifically chosen because the numbers five, which represents the month of May, and nine can be read as "go" and "ku" in Japanese, respectively.

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 89 airs on Sunday, May 7, at 9 a.m. JST on Fuji TV. It can also be streamed online via Daisuki, AnimeLab, FunimationNow, and Crunchyroll.