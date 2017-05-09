'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 90 Spoilers: Gohan Challenges Goku to an All-Out Sparring Match; Who Will Win?

Gohan may have easily chosen to keep his nose buried in his books if he had a chance to choose at all. But even the most serious of scholars can also be the fiercest of warriors, as Goku's half-human, half-Saiyan son is about to prove on the next episode of "Dragon Ball Super."

YouTube/Toei AnimationA screenshot of Goku from the popular action-packed anime series "Dragon Ball Super."

Goku and Gohan have successfully put together their team of the 10 most powerful fighters in Universe 7 with barely eight hours to spend before the Tournament of Power begins. The excitement and anxiety over the rather decisive competition will make Gohan challenge his own father in an all-out battle of strength, agility, and Super Saiyan prowess.

Having finally attained his ultimate form after training with Piccolo, Gohan seems confident he can finally surpass his father's strength, as shown in the official trailer for the upcoming episode aptly titled "See the Wall that Must Be Passed! Goku vs Gohan."

Will this upcoming all-out sparring match play a significant role in Universe 7's victory in the upcoming tournament? What strengths and weaknesses will the father and son notice in each other's way of fighting, and how will they improve on these for the sake of the team? Will they be able to come up with tag team attacks to better subdue their enemies?

The 10 representatives of Universe 7 are all in. However, even though they have all proven themselves to be strong individually, working together as a team may prove to be a rather difficult challenge.

Moreover, not all of these 10 fighters know the real consequence of losing in the Tournament. Most of them are only expecting to win 10 million zenis each by the end of it. Will Goku be forced to tell the truth before the countdown strikes zero? And will this truth make them a much stronger team, or will they end up scrambling in all directions in the face of it, with each one of them determined to save the Universe for their own personal cause?

"Dragon Ball Super" airs every Sunday at 9 a.m. JST on Fuji TV. Episodes can also be streamed online via Daisuki, AnimeLab, FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.