'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 91 Spoilers: Buu Gets in Trouble; Tournament to Begin Ahead of Schedule?

Is Universe 7 in danger of losing one member? With only four and a half hours left before the Tournament of Power begins, Goku's team faces a crisis on the next episode of "Dragon Ball Super."

YouTube/Toei AnimationUniverse 7 has found its leader in Gohan on the Japanese anime series “Dragon Ball Super.”

The previous episode saw father and son, Goku and Gohan, battling it out in an all-out test of strength and resilience. And even though Goku eventually won over his son, he has also gained much respect for Gohan, which is enough for him to name Gohan the leader of the Universe 7 Team. What strategies will Gohan come up with in order to bring his team to victory and save Universe 7 from annihilation?

It seems that all will be revealed in the upcoming episode titled "Which Universe Will Survive?! The Strongest Warriors are Gathering!!" The official preview for the episode reveals that the ten strongest warriors of Universe 7 will be gathering for their first strategy meeting. In this aspect of the competition, they couldn't have chosen a more efficient leader than Gohan, who seems to be taking his role as the leader very seriously. Will his strategies be met with protest, or will his teammates trust him to know what's best for the team as a whole?

The preview also teases something that's about to happen to Majin Buu. Judging by Goku's shock, it does not sound very good. Will the Whis be able to do something to rectify this situation, just as he previously did with Bulma's pregnancy? Or will Universe 7 have to find a quick replacement for Buu?

A translated synopsis for the episode also states that Vegeta will be heading to God's palace to train in the Room of Spirit and Time. The Zen-Ohs will also get bored of all the waiting and will end up suggesting to start the tournament right away. Fortunately, the Grand Priest will be around to advise them to think otherwise since the fighters in each participating universe are still in the middle of their preparations. After all, it wouldn't be a worthwhile competition if all the fighters came into the stage only half-prepared.

Will the Grand Priest be able to change the Omni-Kings minds?

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 91 airs on Sunday, May 21, at 9 a.m. JST on Fuji TV. It can also be streamed online via Daisuki, AnimeLab, FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.