'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 92 Spoilers: Kale Transforms Into Her Super Saiyan Form; Goku Finds Someone to Replace Majin Buu?

The "Dragon Ball" franchise is set to hit an important milestone in the upcoming episode of "Dragon Ball Super," as two female Super Saiyans will showcase their powers like never before.

Facebook/OriginalNewDBZSeriesPromotional photo for "Dragon Ball Super"

Since the Super Saiyans in the "Dragon Ball" franchise are mostly male, it will be interesting to see how female Saiyans assume the same level of power as their male Super Saiyan counterparts.

When the anime series entered the "Universal Survival" arc, its preview teased a female Saiyan throwing a fit. In the upcoming episode, that female Saiyan named Caulifla will be joined by another female Saiyan who is characterized by her cheeky personality.

The upcoming episode is titled: "Emergency! We Don't Have All 10 Members!" Its synopsis reveals that as mighty warriors from the different universes gather together, Goku and his team will panic as Majin Buu refuses to wake up. Since the Tournament of Power is just around the corner, the whole gang will try to awaken him but to no avail.

Elsewhere in the episode, Caulifla of Universe 6 and her underling Kale will be taught by Cabba how to transform into a Super Saiyan.

Episode 92 follows Cabba as he oversees the training of the lady warriors. In one of the previous episodes, the series introduced a lady warrior named Kale, who transformed into a Super Saiyan form that was similar to that of Broly's. Spoilers for the upcoming episode reveal that during the Tournament of Power, the same lady warrior will take everyone by surprise as she turns into her Super Saiyan form again. It remains to be seen who among the warriors will battle against her in the contest.

Some spoilers also suggest that since Majin Buu refuses to wake up, Goku will find another warrior to take his place as the 10th member of his team.

"Dragon Ball Super" airs Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST (8:15 p.m. EDT) on Crunchyroll.