'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 95 Spoilers: Is Frieza Leaving Universe 7's Team?!

Will the upcoming episode of action-adventure anime series "Dragon Ball Super" be bathed in blood? With Frieza now alive and free, this does not seem to be much of a stretch.

With almost an hour left in the countdown for the Tournament of Power, construction of the special stage that will be used is almost done. There is no doubt that the Tournament is happening and is about to happen soon, and yet, Goku's team is still in danger of getting kicked out of the competition for missing one member in a set total of ten.

Will Universe 7 end up getting erased over a technicality? Or will Frieza finally learn to behave himself and willingly work with Goku's team? The preview for the upcoming episode titled "The Worst! The Most Evil! Frieza's Rampage" reveals that instead of fully submitting himself to the preservation of Universe 7, Frieza will instead give in to his natural killer instincts and will seemingly annihilating the assassins from other universes that have been sent to destroy him, and thus get Universe 7 disqualified from the tournament.

Frieza does not listen to Goku, and in the upcoming episode, it seems that Goku will finally realize the disadvantages of taking an arrogant villain into his team. Will Goku be able to put a stop to Frieza's bloody warm up before it can cause some real damage to Universe 7's chances of winning the Tournament? Are there any rules against other universes resorting to such dirty tricks as Universes 4 and 9 have done?

Will Goku be forced to get rid of his newest recruit with only minutes remaining before the tournament?

The synopsis for the subsequent 96th episode has allegedly teased Frieza's surprising transfer to Universe 4's team, leaving yet another empty spot to fill in Goku's crew. Fans have been speculating about who will ultimately be Universe 7's official tenth warrior, with Yamcha and Goku's father, Bardock, being potential contenders.

Will there ever be an end to Universe 7's pre-tournament woes? Or are Goku and the rest of Universe 7 fated to be wiped out of existence for good?

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 95 airs on Sunday, June 18, at 9 a.m. JST on Fuji TV. It can also be streamed online via Daisuki, AnimeLab, FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.