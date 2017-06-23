'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 96 Spoilers: Frieza Is Out to Cause More Trouble as the Tournament of Power Begins

It seems that Universe 7 will once again be facing a crisis when the Tournament of Power finally commences on the next episode of the Japanese anime series "Dragon Ball Super."

YouTube/Toei AnimationThe 10 warriors of Universe 7 are off to the World of Void for the commencement of the Tournament of Power on the next episode of the anime series “Dragon Ball Super.”

Frieza has just made a sneaky arrangement with Universe 9, while Goku seems to be unaware of what his troublemaking teammate has done. How will this impending betrayal affect Universe 7's chances of winning the Tournament? Will they even be allowed to participate should they lose one of the required ten fighters? Has Goku thought of going into the World of Void with a backup plan all along?

The summary for the upcoming episode hints at the possibility of disagreements arising in Universe 7's team as they gather together at Capsule Corporation for a meeting with their assigned leader, Gohan. And although Gohan does try his best to impress upon his team the importance of teamwork, it seems that his advice will not be heeded at this point. Will this unwillingness to team up together have anything to do with having Frieza in their midst?

Will Universe 9 take Frieza's offer and recruit the villainous alien into their team? How will Frieza's manipulative schemes affect the ultimate outcome of the Tournament of Power? Will he really be leaving Universe 7 to fight for another universe in exchange for a full revival, or will he be destroyed first before he even steps away from the team?

Although Frieza is not really in it to win it, he's very determined to get his life back and see the world burn many times over. However, since he will be up against, not just the strongest fighters in other universes, but also those said universes' Gods of Destruction, the Supreme Kais, the Grand Priest, and the two Zen-Ohs themselves, will his evil plan even be executed before gets annihilated for good?

Chaos is about to ensue in the Tournament of Power as the participants begin to gather for one epic Battle Royale that will decide the fate of the eight participating universes.

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 96 airs on Sunday, June 25, at 9 a.m. JST on Fuji TV. It can also be streamed online via Daisuki, AnimeLab, FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.