'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 96 Spoilers, Preview: The 'Tournament of Power' Kicks Off

The highly anticipated "Tournament of Power" is finally happening in "Dragon Ball Super" episode 96, which is titled "The Time Has Come! To the World of Void, Where the Universes' Fates Will be Decided."

Fuji TelevisionA promotional art for Fuji TV's "Dragon Ball Super"

In the upcoming episode of "Dragon Ball Super," viewers will get to see Goku and his team, composed of Vegeta, 17, 18, Gohan, Krillin, Tien, Piccolo, Master Roshi, and Frieza, headed for the World of Void, which is the name of the place where the major tournament will be taking place.

However, according to Saiyan Island's translation of the Weekly Shonen Jump preview, before they get into battle against the best and strongest warriors from different universes, Beerus, the God of Destruction, makes a game-changing announcement. It is said that he will reveal his strategy. What could it be and why is he revealing it?

Also, spoilers say that as the Omni-Kings decide to take it easy and relax ahead of the much-awaited tournament, the strongest of the gods, who have the four highest levels and have been exempted from the "Tournament of Power," suddenly appear before them. As to what is the reason behind this and how it will turn out, fans will have to wait when the episode is aired.

According to MobiPicker, there are also talks that in this episode, a mysterious character will be joining Beerus's team. Speculations say that it is going to be either Yamcha, or Goku's father, Bardock. There is also a rumor that Freeza will be leaving Universe 7 to join Universe 4, which makes Goku's team short in number. Whether these turn out to be true or are merely just rumors, fans will find out soon.

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 96 is scripted by Hiroshi Yamaguchi, and directed by Hiroyuki Itai and Masanori Sato. It will be released on June 25 on Fuji Television, but it can also be streamed on Crunchyroll, AnimeLab, and Daisuki.