'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 97 Spoilers: Goku Takes Jiren On; Two Friezas to Stir Up Trouble?

YouTube/Toei AnimationThe Tournament of Power begins and the fate of Universe 7 lies in the hands its 10 strongest warriors on the popular Japanese anime series, "Dragon Ball Super."

The fighting stage is complete, and the warriors have gathered for the much-awaited event that will literally decide the fate of eight universes. Will Goku and his team of fighters from Universe 7 stand a chance at winning the tournament despite having a potential traitor in their midst?

Frieza's addition to the team may have been a necessary risk, but this did not warrant him a warm welcome from the rest of the team when Goku finally brought him along to meet everyone. The villainous former emperor of the universe has previously been making deals with another universe, proving only all too well that his desire to rise back up to power has not waned.

Now that they have all finally made it to the fighting stage in the World of Void, meeting up with the other universes has given Frieza yet another potential opportunity to turn against his team, for right there in the arena, he met another Frieza, the one from Universe 6, who was as powerful and ambitious as he was.

Although the official trailer for the upcoming episode does not reveal much of what the two Friezas are planning, there is very little doubt that they are going to try to create their own kind of chaos as the Tournament of Power commences. Unbeknownst to everyone, the two hybrid mutants have agreed to team up down the line and reclaim their previous authority over the universe.

YouTube/Toei Animation

Will the other warriors be able to catch on with the destructive plan that is brewing in the two Friezas' minds? Could there really be a fate far worse than entire universes being erased out of existence?

And when Goku said he will keep Freeza in check, will he really be able to make good on his promise, especially with the excitement of the battle getting to him very early on with the blatant challenge that Jiren of Universe 11 has posed on him?

The Tournament of Power finally begins on the next episode of "Dragon Ball Super," which will air on Sunday, July 2, at 9 a.m. JST on Fuji TV. It can also be streamed online via Daisuki, AnimeLab, FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.