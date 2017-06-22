'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 97 Spoilers: What's in Store for Goku and the Gang?

There are only a few days away before "Dragon Ball Super" starts airing once again. From what has happened so far, Goku and his gang have been quite busy preparing for the "Tournament of Power," a tournament between the different universes in the story.

Instagram/Funimation"Dragon Ball Super" will return this June 25 with episode 96, and on July 2 with episode 97.

Representing Universe 7, Goku and the rest must fight in order to ensure the survival of their universe as it was previously revealed that the universes that will lose in the tournament will be wiped out by the king of universes, Zeno and Future Zeno. Unable to resurrect Majin Boo and desperate to complete the needed 10 fighters, Goku revives his long-time nemesis Frieza to join their cause. Unfortunately, it looks like Frieza has other plans in store for the tournament.

Episode 96, titled "The Time Has Come! To the World of Void, Where the Universe's Fate Will Be Decided!" will be the first to air, on June 25. It is believed that this will be a prelude to the tournament. The actual tournament is expected to occur on episode 97 whose title is believed to be "Survive! The Curtain Finally Rises on the Tournament of Power!"

It looks like the struggles have been set for Gohan, who was chosen as leader of the team by none other than his dad, Goku. It may have made more sense if Goku, Vegeta or Piccolo had become the leader instead due to their vast experiences, but Gohan was chosen due to his recent improvement wherein he is now able to manifest in his ultimate form. Still, the young fighter still has a lot more to go and it may prove quite a challenge for him to gain the respect of his much older and more experienced teammates. Frieza joining their team only made his job much more difficult.

With the episodes still yet to air, many things could happen. But if there is one thing that is sure to occur, all of the participating universes will be arriving with all of their 10-member teams, which means that there will be a congregation of 80 powerful beings on the show!