'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 98 Spoilers: Tournament of Power Begins; Universes Gang Up on Goku's Team

YouTube/Toei Animation A promotional image for "Dragon Ball Super"

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 98 titled "All in Vain! The Universe in Despair!" is set to put the viewers on the edge of their seats as the Tournament of Power turns into chaos.

The Universe 7 will be put in a tight spot in the upcoming episode of the animated series. According to the episode 98 synopsis, the rest of the Universes will perform a "massive coordinated attack" in order to put the Universe 7 under a siege as soon as the Tournament of Power kicks off.

Still unknown how they will be able to escape the ambush, it is said that Goku will immediately be cut off from the rest of Universe 7 and get surrounded by eight opposing warriors from other Universes. However, these are not just ordinary warriors. They are the strongest from their teams, and Goku will have to defeat every one of them without his allies.

Despite the seemingly alarming situation that the Universe 7 is in, Goku, with his Saiyan instinct, is said to remain confident as he fights. According to spoilers, he will even be smiling while the battle keeps heating up.

The animosity against the team of Goku, Gohan, Vegeta, Piccolo, Krillin, Master Roshi, Tien Shinhan, Android 17, Android 18, and Frieza, is said to stem from the idea that they are the ones to be blamed for the Universes being at risk to be destroyed by Omni-King Zen-Oh. Universe 7 is believed to be the reason why the tournament exists in the first place.

As fighters will get destroyed immediately after they are eliminated from a battle, will Universes that get eliminated as a team face the same fate in the Tournament of Power? How will Universe 7 make it out alive with everyone teaming up against them?

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 98, which is the second episode featuring the pressure-filled major tournament, will be released on July 9. It can be streamed officially on Crunchyroll, AnimeLab, and Daisuki.