'Dragon Ball Super' Episode 99 Spoilers: Universe 4 Goes After Goku and Crew; Krillin to Be Defeated Soon?

YouTube/Toei Animation The Tournament of Power begins and the fate of Universe 7 lies in the hands its 10 strongest warriors on the popular Japanese anime series, "Dragon Ball Super."

The reality of what they are fighting for has just become that much clearer for the remaining participants in the on-going Tournament of Power. Which universe will get erased next in the upcoming episode of the popular anime series "Dragon Ball Super?"

Although the Tournament of Power has been set to last only 100 taks, or 48 Earth minutes, there sure is a lot happening on the battlefield. Every fighter is determined to win to keep their universe from getting annihilated. And now that they have just seen the said annihilation in action, after Universe 9 lost all of its fighters, the battle is only going to become more intense from here on out.

As seen in the official trailer for the upcoming episode, Universe 4 will go all out on Goku and his crew. No. 18 will subsequently be put in a perilous situation, and it will be up to her husband, Krillin, to come to her rescue.

Titled "Show Them! Krillin's True Power!!" the episode promises to showcase Goku's longtime friend at his very finest as he fights off the fierce warriors of Universe 4.

However, although the trailer does seem to show Krillin being successful in his feat, an alleged synopsis of a future episode reveals that Goku's crew is about to suffer the loss of one member. And according to the translated text shared by Twitter's @Herms98, Krillin will soon be no more.

The synopsis went on to further reveal that the female Saiyans from Universe 6, Caulifla and Kale, will ask Goku to teach them how to transform into Super Saiyan Blue. Goku will oblige, as he's accustomed to doing so. But seeing how engrossed Caulifla becomes in practicing this new Super Saiyan transformation, Kale will grow envious of Goku.

Will a vicious rivalry between two female Saiyans spell the end for Universe 6's chances of winning the tournament? Will Krillin lose in his attempt to save his wife?

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 99 airs on Sunday, July 16, at 9 a.m. JST on Fuji TV. It can also be streamed online via Daisuki, AnimeLab, FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.