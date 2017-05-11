'Dragon Ball Super' Episodes 91, 92, 93 Air Dates, Plot News: Goku Recruits More Warriors as Tournament of Power Nears

The Tournament of Power is just around the corner and "Dragon Ball Super" fans are excited to know what the upcoming episodes have in store for them. The recent episodes of the hit anime series heavily focused on Goku recruiting fighters to join his team.

Facebook/OriginalNewDBZSeriesPromotional photo for "Dragon Ball Super"

Now that the Tournament of Power is drawing near, Goku will continue recruiting warriors to defend Universe 7 and protect it from utter destruction. The episode titles for episodes 90, 91 and 92 hint that the road will not be easy for him. However, the title for episode 93 suggests that at the end of the day, he will succeed in finding the 10th warrior to complete his team.

Episode 90 is titled "Break through the Walls: Goku vs Gohan!" and will find Goku facing his elder son one more time to test how ready he is for the tournament. At this point in the series, Gohan has been training with Piccolo. The episode promises to be an exciting one, especially since it has been a while since the father and son faced each other in a battle.

In episode 91 titled "The Strongest Warriors Unite," Son Gohan will take everyone by surprise with his overwhelming power. Elsewhere in the episode, Vegeta will make the most of his time left before the Tournament of Power begins to work on his techniques with the help of the Hyperbolic Chamber.

Titled "We are Lost! The Team is Incomplete!," episode 92 will find Goku's team on the losing end as Majin Buu oversleeps and takes several months to wake up. Based on the synopsis for the episode, Son Goku will go to Buu to try to wake him up because if he fails, Universe 7 will be at risk.

Although the next three episodes of the anime series will still find Goku's team incomplete, the synopsis for episode 93 reveals that Son Goku will find a solution to Buu's oversleeping by reviving Golden Frieza.

"Dragon Ball Super" airs Sundays at 9 a.m. JST (Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT) on Fuji TV.